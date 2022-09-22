Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OMCL. Bank of America started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.86.

Omnicell Stock Up 1.0 %

OMCL stock opened at $90.82 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $88.44 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,011,000 after purchasing an additional 188,112 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1,045.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,616,000 after acquiring an additional 807,348 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

