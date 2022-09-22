Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $25.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners
In other news, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 6,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,282.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at $767,880.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 9,251 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $149,033.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,823.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 42,268 shares of company stock worth $691,954. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 5.5 %
CLMT stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.05.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
