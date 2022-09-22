Brokerages Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) PT at GBX 7,325

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,325 ($88.51).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,752 ($69.50) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,226.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,197.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,578 ($67.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,484 ($102.51).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

