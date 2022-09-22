Analysts Set 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) PT at GBX 532.29

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 532.29 ($6.43).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 296 ($3.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get 888 alerts:

888 Stock Up 0.4 %

888 opened at GBX 122 ($1.47) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 172.32. The company has a market cap of £544.53 million and a PE ratio of 1,742.86. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 114.20 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 494 ($5.97). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

888 Company Profile

In related news, insider Yariv Dafna acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £23,600 ($28,516.19).

(Get Rating)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.