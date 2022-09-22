Analysts Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Price Target at $13.07

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Manitowoc

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,313.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $124,994. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $305.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.