Analysts Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target at $75.08

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.