Brokerages Set Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Target Price at $115.00

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNKEY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 93.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 124.00 to 112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

