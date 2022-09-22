Brokerages Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) PT at $28.73

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $21.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after acquiring an additional 244,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,566,000 after acquiring an additional 404,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Schneider National by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 34,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Schneider National by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after buying an additional 195,165 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.