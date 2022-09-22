Brokerages Set Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) PT at $63.00

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

JBAXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 61 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.