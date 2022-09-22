Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Target Price at $6.22

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 120,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

