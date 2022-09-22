Analysts Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) PT at C$12.43

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIR shares. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cormark raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

BIR opened at C$10.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.74. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.42 and a 52 week high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

