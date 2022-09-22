Analysts Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Price Target at £144.12

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £144.12 ($174.14).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a £138 ($166.75) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 1.9 %

LON FLTR opened at £101.15 ($122.22) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a fifty-two week high of £162.75 ($196.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,518.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,960.47. The stock has a market cap of £17.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.77.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

