Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives $111.40 Average PT from Analysts

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

CPYYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC raised Centrica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.14) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 97 ($1.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Centrica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Centrica Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. Centrica has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

