Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,878.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,878.33 ($22.70).

CPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.19) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Compass Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,858 ($22.45) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,894.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,766.72. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,435 ($17.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.81). The company has a market capitalization of £32.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,608.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other Compass Group news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($23.38) per share, for a total transaction of £48,375 ($58,452.15).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

