Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives $3.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.69.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Paysafe stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $8.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paysafe by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Paysafe by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paysafe by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

