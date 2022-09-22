TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$16.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.56.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB cut their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
TransAlta Stock Performance
Shares of TA stock opened at C$12.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.62. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$11.72 and a 12 month high of C$15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29.
TransAlta Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -14.69%.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
