TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$16.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB cut their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TA stock opened at C$12.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.62. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$11.72 and a 12 month high of C$15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$458.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -14.69%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

