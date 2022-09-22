Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABMD. StockNews.com downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abiomed

Abiomed Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $358,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,323 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $252.81 on Thursday. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.91 and a 200 day moving average of $276.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.