American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Update

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,580,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 72,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.23 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Melius began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
See Also
