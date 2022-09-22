American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Update

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,580,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 72,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.23 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493,500 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,450 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,066 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Melius began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.