Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Down 9.1% in August

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,500 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 980,300 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Acutus Medical to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Acutus Medical Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of AFIB opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $27.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 562.64% and a negative return on equity of 91.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 934,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

