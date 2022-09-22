FY2023 Earnings Forecast for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Issued By DA Davidson

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued on Monday, September 19th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.30. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $12.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2024 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.58.

BRP Trading Down 0.7 %

BRP Announces Dividend

DOO stock opened at C$92.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.29. The company has a market cap of C$7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$125.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also

