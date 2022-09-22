Short Interest in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Drops By 8.3%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

ALSAW stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03. Alpha Star Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSAW. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 86.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,209,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561,475 shares during the last quarter.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

