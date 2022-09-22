Genius Sports Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genius Sports in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GENI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Shares of GENI opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.28. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Genius Sports by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,149 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 67.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 104,663 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $2,453,000. Finally, August Capital Management VI L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 52.9% in the first quarter. August Capital Management VI L.L.C. now owns 1,787,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 618,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

