Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alfi Stock Performance

Alfi stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Alfi has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alfi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alfi by 23.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alfi during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alfi by 8.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alfi

Alfi, Inc provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for the digital out of home (DOOH) smart advertising segment in the United States. It offers Alfi, an artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS platform that transforms DOOH advertising into real-time audience-based marketing, as well as uses AI and computer vision to detect audience demographics, such as age and gender to serve relevant advertising.

