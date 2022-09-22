FY2023 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Raised by DA Davidson

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued on Monday, September 19th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.60. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2024 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOOO. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.92.

BRP stock opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.91. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. BRP’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

