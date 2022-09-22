Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.08. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

TSE:BHC opened at C$9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,622.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of C$5.10 and a 52-week high of C$37.42. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.73.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C($0.44). The business had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Papa sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.84, for a total value of C$983,534.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 934,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,192,056.29.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading

