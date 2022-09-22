Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Change Healthcare Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Change Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, September 20th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Change Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $884.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.39 million.
Change Healthcare Stock Performance
CHNG opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Change Healthcare
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,105,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 654,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,759,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,611,000 after purchasing an additional 187,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,771,000 after purchasing an additional 181,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
