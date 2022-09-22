SVB Leerink Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.90) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.92). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.83) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $155.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,147 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,405,000 after purchasing an additional 889,224 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 798,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

