Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives $87.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

Overstock.com Stock Down 1.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 3.69. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

See Also

