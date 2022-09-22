GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $48.97 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.97.

GDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Nomura cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.77. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GDS will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of GDS by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in GDS by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GDS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in GDS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

