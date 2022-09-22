Analysts Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) PT at $205.57

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $78,668,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after buying an additional 437,559 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after buying an additional 395,385 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY opened at $172.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

