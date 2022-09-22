Analysts Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) PT at $205.57

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.57.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AVY opened at $172.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
