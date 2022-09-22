Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $103.43 Average PT from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $38.76 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

