CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives $4.02 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.02.

CESDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CESDF stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.