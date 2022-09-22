Analysts Set First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) PT at C$39.14

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.14.

Several research analysts have commented on FN shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at C$38.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.17. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.12 and a 12 month high of C$46.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$251.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.30 million. Analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.1600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.02 per share, with a total value of C$50,038.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,746,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$294,556,624.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

