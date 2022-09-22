Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives $18.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENGIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Engie from €19.50 ($19.90) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Engie from €17.50 ($17.86) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Engie Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Engie has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

