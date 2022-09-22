Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $19.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $133,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $133,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,239. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTEN opened at $13.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -7.44%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

