Analysts Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Price Target at $57.91

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.91.

Several brokerages have commented on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.60.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in OneMain by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 49,661 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 86,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

