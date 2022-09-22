Brokerages Set Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) PT at $35.00

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

TLGHY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Telenet Group from €42.00 ($42.86) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Telenet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Telenet Group Price Performance

Telenet Group stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. Telenet Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.