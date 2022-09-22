Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives C$38.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$31.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26. The company has a current ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 22.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$29.93 and a twelve month high of C$41.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 58.16%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

