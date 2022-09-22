Analysts Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target at $47.43

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

XENE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $37.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.47. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $41.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.