StockNews.com Lowers EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) to Sell

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

EVI Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

EVI Industries stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.54 million, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. EVI Industries has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $38.42.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

