StockNews.com Lowers EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) to Sell

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
EVI Industries Trading Down 2.9 %
EVI Industries stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.54 million, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. EVI Industries has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $38.42.
About EVI Industries
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVI Industries (EVI)
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.