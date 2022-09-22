Reunion Gold’s (RGD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Reunion Gold Stock Performance
Shares of RGD opened at C$0.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$360.08 million and a PE ratio of -20.28. Reunion Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.49.
About Reunion Gold
Read More
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.