Reunion Gold’s (RGD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Reunion Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGD opened at C$0.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$360.08 million and a PE ratio of -20.28. Reunion Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.49.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

