Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Given a C$0.28 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.28 target price by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 194.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Cartier Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:ECR opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. Cartier Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.45 million and a P/E ratio of -31.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
About Cartier Resources
