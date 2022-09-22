Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Given a C$0.28 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.28 target price by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 194.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:ECR opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. Cartier Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.45 million and a P/E ratio of -31.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

