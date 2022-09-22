Matthew Lloyd Timmins Purchases 5,000 Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £8,850 ($10,693.57).

Matthew Lloyd Timmins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Lloyd Timmins purchased 17,942 shares of Fintel stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £34,089.80 ($41,191.16).

Fintel stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.17) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 188.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 200.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The stock has a market cap of £186.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.75. Fintel Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 169 ($2.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 240.23 ($2.90).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

