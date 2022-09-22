UDR (NYSE:UDR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

UDR stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76. UDR has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth $78,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 7.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

