StockNews.com Downgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Hold

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

ASE Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

ASX stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

