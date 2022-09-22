Adrian Kinkaid Acquires 4,000 Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating) insider Adrian Kinkaid purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,160 ($2,609.96).

Shares of Fusion Antibodies stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.66 million and a P/E ratio of -4.74. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 36 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 137 ($1.66). The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.58.

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

