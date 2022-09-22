Adrian Kinkaid Acquires 4,000 Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating) insider Adrian Kinkaid purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,160 ($2,609.96).
Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance
Shares of Fusion Antibodies stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.66 million and a P/E ratio of -4.74. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 36 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 137 ($1.66). The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.58.
Fusion Antibodies Company Profile
