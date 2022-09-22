Zoran Bogdanovic Acquires 220 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,928 ($23.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,241.60 ($5,125.18).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 204 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($24.95) per share, for a total transaction of £4,212.60 ($5,090.14).

On Monday, July 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 218 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,957 ($23.65) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.26 ($5,154.98).

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 1,900.50 ($22.96) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90. The stock has a market cap of £6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,473.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,970.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,787.16. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,706 ($32.70).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

CCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,180 ($26.34).

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.