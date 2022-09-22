Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €25.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($25.51) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Renault Stock Down 3.4 %

Renault stock opened at €30.15 ($30.77) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €28.52 and its 200 day moving average is €25.48. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($102.76).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

