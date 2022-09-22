Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €141.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €141.00 ($143.88) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.01% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Airbus in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Airbus in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Airbus stock opened at €93.37 ($95.28) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €102.29 and its 200-day moving average is €102.88. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($102.01).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

