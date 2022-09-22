SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €105.00 ($107.14) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($111.22) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €84.47 ($86.19) on Tuesday. SAP has a 1 year low of €82.29 ($83.97) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($132.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is €88.50 and its 200 day moving average is €92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.93.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

